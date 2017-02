POLICE have appealed for witnesses to the theft of a motorcycle taken from the carpark of the Boonah Bowls Club at around 9.35am on February 12.

The victim had parked in the car park area and left his Harley Davidson motorcycle unattended for about 15 minutes, police said.

The thief also stole a motorcycle helmet, a leather jacket and a pair of sunglasses.

Anyone with useful information in relation to the offence should contact Senior Constable Conway at the Boonah Police Station.