Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Call for witnesses, dash cam footage of Ipswich assault

4th Dec 2018 4:14 PM

POLICE investigating the alleged assault of a teenage boy in Ipswich last month are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

At 3.30pm on November 26, the boy was confronted by a man and another boy on Lobb St.

After a brief altercation the man and the second boy left the scene in a car.

The teenage boy did not require transport to hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage of it is asked to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference number: QP1802215817.

Investigations are continuing.

appeal assault dash cam ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Inquest: ‘I’ve copped 30 years of utter bullshit’

    premium_icon Inquest: ‘I’ve copped 30 years of utter bullshit’

    Crime A MAN whose name has been linked to the 1989 murder of Annette Mason says police bungled the investigation and he’s also a victim.

    • 4th Dec 2018 6:45 PM
    Jailbreak fears raised over budget cut

    premium_icon Jailbreak fears raised over budget cut

    Politics "Certainly we have concerns."

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:59 PM
    How to score a job at Adani’s $2B megamine

    premium_icon How to score a job at Adani’s $2B megamine

    News Need a job? Expressions of interest for CQ mega mine being called

    Mother charged over Ipswich home invasion

    premium_icon Mother charged over Ipswich home invasion

    Crime A magistrate refused her bail application

    Local Partners