Call for witnesses after pedestrian hit by car at school

POLICE are looking for those who may have witnessed a pedestrian being hit by a car during school pick up last week.

The traffic incident occurred about 3.30pm on Friday, July 14 at the intersection of Brisbane Valley Highway and Forest Hill Fernvale Road, Fernvale.

Lowood police are investigating the incident, which officers say involved a white ute and an adult pedestrian outside Fernvale State School.

Police believe it may have been witnessed by motorists in the area who were doing school pick up.

The pedestrian was treated by QAS for minor injuries and shock soon after the incident.

If you have any information in relation to this incident please call Lowood police on 5426 1108 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000