‘Call us from the carpark’: Vet surgeries’ safe practices

Some vets are only accepting urgent or emergency appointments.

CLOSED doors and contactless consultations are becoming the new norm at some local vet clinics, which remain open despite the current coronavirus emergency.

Just as doctors and nurses are an essential service for humans, vet practices are essential for the health and wellbeing of our pets and livestock, and some surgeries are taking extra measures to keep their staff safe.

UQ Gatton’s vet surgery offers a range of services, but is implementing measures to reduce the risk of exposure to infection for clients and staff.

“This includes social distancing efforts such as markers on the floor to indicate safe distances, limiting the time for face-to-face consultations and instead using digital options where possible,” client relationship manager Ella Wright said.

“We’re restricting areas of the hospital to select personnel, locking the doors to our reception areas and asking clients to phone us from their car.”

They are also asking people not to visit any of the UQ vet buildings without first calling ahead to discuss their situation and to make an appointment.

At present, the UQ Small Animal Hospital is only accepting urgent and emergency cases.

The Equine Specialist Hospital is still taking referrals, and the Production Animal Services section is still offering all services.

“This is subject to change and we recommend that clients check our website for the latest information or simply call us,” Ella said.

“We would like to remind clients that if they become concerned about the condition of their pet at any stage we are still 24-hour and do encourage clients to call our team to discuss their pet’s individual circumstances to determine the best plan during this time.”

The Gatton Veterinary Surgery has adopted a fully contactless approach.

The clinic doors are locked, consultation with the vets will only happen by phone, and visitors are permitted by appointment only.

Clients will be required to call the surgery to inform them they’ve arrived, and a staff member will come to collect the animal.

An identical policy is in place at the Laidley Veterinary Clinic, which has also split staff into smaller rotating teams to minimise risk.

They are asking for clients to be patient during the emergency period, as they will be short-staffed.

The Esk Veterinary Services and Fernvale Vet Surgery has adopted a slightly more relaxed policy, limiting clients to only one person per animal, and encouraging customers to make use of the hand sanitiser readily available in the clinics.

Clients are urged to phone ahead to make appointments and if they are running late, to ensure arrangements can be made.

They are also asked to call for repeat medication, food, flea, tick and worming products so orders can be ready for a quick pick-up, reducing waiting times at reception.

Conditions are subject to change, and pet owners should call their local vet practice to check the surgery’s current policies before considering any trip.