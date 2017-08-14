Call to roll up your sleeves

DONATE NOW: Darcy Watson and Tyler Daines from Be Positive, support first time Plasma donor Travis Evans. Be Positive aims to encourage younger people to donate to the Red Cross.

WHEN you donate blood, you can can save the lives of three people.

It only takes an hour out of your day to donate, which seems like no time at all when you know you will be helping to change someone's life completely.

But more donors are desperately needed, especially healthy young people like Tyler Daines and Darcy Watson. The two 20-year-olds are regular donors at the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Ipswich Donor Centre.

They are also the founders of the Be Positive Facebook page, a online tool which helps them connect to young people in the community who are interested in rolling up their sleeves to donate blood but aren't sure of the process.

Tyler Daines said through their initiative, they were getting more young people to think about giving the gift of life.

"We talk with people about the process of giving blood and plasma, and even help them get started by filling out all the paper work and booking the appointment for them,” he said.

"Many people are scared of the needle, but we have to convince them it isn't that bad. Once the needle goes in, they agree with us.

"But they don't have to be worried because we will be there to help them. We have had to hold a few hands in the past.

"A lot of the donors have then come back on their own which is fantastic.”

Both men have helped the Ipswich centre receive an extra 200 donations in the past two years.

The Australian Red Cross also has an initiative to help more young people become involved, which Mr Daines and Mr Watson are also a part of.

The Red25 is a unique giving program by the Australian Red Cross Blood Service. They unite workplaces, community groups, schools and universities around Australia to save lives through blood donation.

When the centre receives a donation, each donation is separated into its components - plasma, platelets and red cells. Every donation is then tested for a blood group (A,B,O), Rh groups (positive or negative) and red cell antibodies. They also do tests for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B and C and others. The blood is then distributed to hospitals and medical centres.

To find out more about donating blood, jump onto the Be Positive Facebook page, or visit the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Ipswich Donor Centre at Riverlink Shopping Centre.