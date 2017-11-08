Amberley's call to arms for RAAF mate

CHIPPING IN: Leading Aircraftman Matthew Pini with his wife Kirsten, their three children (L-R) Patrick, Max and Jax with the participants from the row-athon fundraiser.

HUSBAND and father of three, LAC Matthew Pini, a cook at No. 23Squadron, faces extraordinary challenges as his son battles chronic health concerns.

From birth, LAC Pini's son, Maxwell, has congenital heart disease, partial DiGeorge syndrome, functional asplenia and cerebral palsy.

Maxwell's condition has restricted his mobility, rendering him reliant on a wheelchair outside of the family home. His condition also requires LAC Pini and his wife Kirsten Pini to provide patient assistance around the home. Now eight years old, Maxwell's needs places physical and emotional hardship on his parents.

LAC Pini's peers from 23SQN Catering at RAAF Base Amberley, aware of Maxwell's condition, wanted to help their colleague where possible.

So they reached out to Defence support agencies for assistance and the Combat Support Association (CSA) was quick to step in.

LAC Pini had informed the CSA that he and his wife had been considering purchasing a patient lifting hoist to help with moving Maxwell around the home, particularly getting him out of bed and washed.

"A patient lifting hoist would mean we wouldn't have to manually lift Maxwell anymore, saving our own bodies from fatigue and injury," LAC Pini said.

In July, LAC Pini and his family received the hoist from the association.

CSA president Ross Wadsworth said the association, in conjunction with Defence Special Needs Support Group, Donor Partners and Walk on Wheels, Ipswich were honoured to source, purchase, deliver and assemble the hoist to the Pini family home.

"The purchase was made possible through the assistance and support provided by Kim Collins, the National Coordinator for the Defence Special Needs Support Group and Donor Partners (Defence Health, Navy Health and Aspen Medical), as well as Lauren and the staff from Walk on Wheels, Ipswich," Mr Wadsworth said.

"The Combat Support Association was established to promote and maintain the welfare of current and ex-serving ADF members whom have served in a combat support role, and their dependants, just like LAC Pini and his family."

LAC Pini said he his family were grateful for the generosity, compassion and support provided by the association.

Any serving or ex-serving member of the ADF, or their dependents, with an interest in Air Force combat support, can become a member of the Combat Support Association.

Members are drawn from all ranks and a wide range of employment groups such as administration, airfield defence guards, health, airfield engineering, air movements, catering, security, fire fighters, communications, maintenance and supply - reflecting diversity of combat support roles undertaken by the Air Force since its inception. Visit combatsupportassociation. org.au for more information.