Call the cops if you see this child sex predator on Facebook

Ipswich child abuser Joshua Michael Slater must not be around children or use social media, dating or gaming apps.

JUDGE Deborah Richards delivered a blunt ultimatum to a sex predator who uses Facebook, Grindr, Snapchat and Scruff to prey on young vulnerable boys.

"Do what your probation officer asks or you got to jail - I don't care which,” the Brisbane District Court judge told Ipswich child abuser Joshua Michael Slater on Thursday.

The straight-talking legal eagle delivered her warning shortly after the shabbily dressed heavy-set 20-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to comply with parole reporting obligations.

The charge stemmed from him activating an old Facebook account and not telling his parole officer.

While the action was "minor”, Judge Richards said the guilty plea meant Slater breached a suspended sentence and probation conditions imposed from his original offending.

Early last year, the young predator filmed two brothers getting changed.

They were aged just 10 and 12 years old and police found the footage on Slater's mobile phone.

Officers discovered the phone contained 15 sexual images of boys under 10 years old.

Slater pleaded guilty to one count each of making child exploitation material, possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child pornography material.

He was also convicted at the time on 12 counts of failing to comply with bail reporting conditions.

These latter charges related to him using social media and dating apps to try to contact children.

He was given a suspended sentence and was placed on strict restrictions including not using the internet or social media, dating or gaming apps, staying away from children under 16, not coming into contact with the parents of children under 16, not going near schools, sports grounds or other venues where children might congregate and not changing his appearance by getting tattoos.

He was also ordered to complete sex offender treatment and adhere to any reasonable directions given by his parole officer.

Warning Slater he had no more "get out of jail cards” left, Judge Richards sentenced him to six months in jail with immediate parole, placed him on three years' probation and extended his suspended sentence by 12 months.

"I will give you one last chance to stay in the community and when I say one last chance it really is one last chance,” Judge Richards said on Thursday.

"You just got a get out of jail free card, literally.

"So you need to change your ways or you go to jail.”

