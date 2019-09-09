CALL OUT: Your chance to start up a container refund point

CONTAINER Exchange (COEX) is seeking expressions of interest from individuals, community groups and businesses interested in operating a container refund point (CRP) in Springfield.

COEX is the not-for-profit that delivers the Containers for Change scheme in Queensland, which encourages Queenslanders to reduce litter and increase recycling across the state by returning eligible containers at a container refund point for 10 cents per container.

The successful CRP could service Augustine Heights, Bellbird Park, Brookwater, Camira, Greenbank, Redbank Plains, Ripley, South Ripley, Springfield Central and Springfield Lakes.

CURRENT IPSWICH REFUND POINTS

State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen MP said local residents in Springfield and surrounds were really getting on board with the container refund scheme, which was great to see, as it was making a real difference in reducing the amount of plastic pollution ending up in our waterways and environment.

"Additional container refund points for our region would provide greater opportunities not only for recycling but to support local community organisations with fundraising efforts through the scheme," Ms Mullen said.

COEX Chief Executive Officer Ken Noye recognised the success of the scheme as evidence Queenslanders has embraced it.

"We're in the first year of operation and have seen more than 800 million containers returned in 10 months," Mr Noye said.

"This means more than $80 million has been injected back into communities across the state.

"We've also seen a reduction in litter and the creation of employment opportunities, with more than 600 jobs created across the container refund network."

For more information on how to submit an expression of interest visit www.containerexchange.com.au/latest.

Expressions of Interest close 3pm, Monday, September 23.