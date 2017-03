THE Bureau of Meteorology's Capture the Weather photo competition gives entrants the chance to feature in the 2018 edition of the iconic Australian Weather Calendar.

This year, judges will be on the hunt for 13 unique images that capture Australian weather in a dramatic, captivating or creative setting.

Interesting interpretations of frost, clouds, rainbows or sunshine have been the top picks in previous years.

The competition closes March 31.

Enter at bom.gov.au /calendar/contest.