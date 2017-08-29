JOB LOSSES: Help us find work for 750 Ipswich meatworkers

'We do not have a sustainable business': Ipswich jobs gone

IPSWICH businesses with a spare job vacancy have been called on to help out close to 900 workers who are about to lose their income.

Steggles chicken processing plant at Wulkuraka will stop operations in January and Churchill Abattoir will close next month, leaving hundreds of people without a job.

At Wulkuraka 500 jobs will go while at Steggles 250 jobs are on the chopping block and up to 150 more may follow further down the supply chain with the union estimating a total of 900 workers will be affected.

Australian Meat Industry Employees' Union Queensland Branch secretary Matt Journeaux said negotiations with other meat processing plants had already started but there was not the capacity to employ 900 extra staff.

He said it meant there were not be enough jobs to re-employ all the affected workers.

"It's probably a bit early yet to say where these people can get a job but we are in talks with other meat processing plants around the area and they have been positive," he said.

"There are other processing facilities around so we are in contact with those people to see what employment opportunities there might be elsewhere.

"To take on 900 is an enormous task so there will be numerous people we can't find positions for."

Mr Journeaux said businesses with jobs available should get in touch with the union.

"It will have a devastating impact on the local Ipswich community because we are talking about 900 wages that have been taken out of the local economy so the flow on effect will be significant. It will have a very hard effect," he said.

"This will be very devastating for these workers and their families with Christmas only a few months away. These people will be doing it tough so any businesses that can pick up an extra worker around the Ipswich area should get in touch with the union.

"The meat industry is quite volatile so we definitely see this from time to time. It will be devastating for the Ipswich community to have 900 jobs go."

He said he understood both Churchill Meatworks and Steggles had made a commitment to employees to pay their full entitlements.

