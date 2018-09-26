Call out for Somerset's champions

SOMERSET residents are encouraged to recognise the outstanding contributions of fellow residents, with nominations open for the 2019 Australia Day Awards.

Somerset Regional Council wants nominations from individuals and community organisations.

The awards cover six categories - Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Event of the Year, Sports Award, Arts and Cultural Award and Community Group of the Year.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said nominations were a great way to recognise the unsung heroes in our community.

"We're talking about the residents who do what they do because they love the region, want to make a difference in the community and have a positive outlook and most of all, give things a go," Cr Lehmann said.

"We want to honour those citizens who, through hard work and determination, have made an outstanding contribution to Somerset."

An awards ceremony will be held on January 26 at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk. Nomination forms are available from council offices or at www.somerset.qld.gov.au.

Nominations close 5pm on November 30.