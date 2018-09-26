Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Call out for Somerset's champions

26th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

SOMERSET residents are encouraged to recognise the outstanding contributions of fellow residents, with nominations open for the 2019 Australia Day Awards.

Somerset Regional Council wants nominations from individuals and community organisations.

The awards cover six categories - Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Event of the Year, Sports Award, Arts and Cultural Award and Community Group of the Year.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said nominations were a great way to recognise the unsung heroes in our community.

"We're talking about the residents who do what they do because they love the region, want to make a difference in the community and have a positive outlook and most of all, give things a go," Cr Lehmann said.

"We want to honour those citizens who, through hard work and determination, have made an outstanding contribution to Somerset."

An awards ceremony will be held on January 26 at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk. Nomination forms are available from council offices or at www.somerset.qld.gov.au.

Nominations close 5pm on November 30.

australia day awards somerset regional council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Suing councillors told to 'go away and accept dismissal'

    premium_icon Suing councillors told to 'go away and accept dismissal'

    News THE former councillors suing Ipswich City Council are being urged to "accept their fate".

    • 26th Sep 2018 12:10 AM
    State to assess misconduct claim against former councillor

    premium_icon State to assess misconduct claim against former councillor

    Council News The complaint was referred to the Department of Local Government

    • 26th Sep 2018 12:07 AM
    'Where do you want the bullet?': Dad's threat to shoot mum

    premium_icon 'Where do you want the bullet?': Dad's threat to shoot mum

    Crime One of the children called triple-000

    • 26th Sep 2018 12:04 AM
    Driver's hidden pot stash for 'pain relief'

    premium_icon Driver's hidden pot stash for 'pain relief'

    Crime She reminded him self-medicating with marijuana was against the law

    • 26th Sep 2018 12:03 AM

    Local Partners