24°
News

Call out for greyhound adoptions

Myjanne Jensen
| 27th May 2017 5:00 AM
Brookwater resident Emee Botha with her greyhound, Schnuki.
Brookwater resident Emee Botha with her greyhound, Schnuki. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE they are no longer champions on the track, these gentle natured, placid pooches make perfect pets.

Ex-racing greyhounds are in oversupply and there is now a call-out for people to foster or adopt the dogs with rescue agencies unable to keep up with demand.

Brookwater resident Emee Botha adopted her greyhound Schnuki two years ago and said despite not initially wanting a greyhound, she was happy with her decision.

"We had just lost our pet dog of about 14 years and were thinking of different options and thought we would do the responsible thing and adopt,” Ms Botha said.

"I did a bit of research about the Friends of the Hound organisation and liked the way they created a community for those who had adopted.

"I would have never considered getting a greyhound but it was during that time that there was a high level of awareness around greyhound racing, so I knew there was a great need for homes.

"It was really good decision as Schnuki has a wonderful personality, as all greyhounds have, and she is a really good companion dog.”

Friends of the Hound foster carer, Karin Schuett said the organisation was in a state of crisis and were desperate to find people who could either foster or adopt one of the hounds.

"We are part of a core group of foster carers who get the dogs once they come out of the kennels, so we look after them, assess their temperament, get their vet checks and work out their personality and what kind of home they would suit,” Ms Schuett said.

Brookwater resident Emee Botha with her greyhound, Schnuki.
Brookwater resident Emee Botha with her greyhound, Schnuki. Rob Williams

"It can be very draining to receive all these dogs who come to you in a poor state of health and in some cases people have 10-12 dogs at a time because they can't say no.

"We usually get a call from a trainer to say they've got some dogs they need to get rid of and you know that if you don't take them, they're dead.

"We've currently got 80 dogs in foster care and 80 more dogs waiting to come into the program and while some trainers are reasonable, there are many others that just treat the dogs like a product.”

Goodna Greyhound trainer Keiron Butler.
Goodna Greyhound trainer Keiron Butler. David Nielsen

Ipswich greyhound trainer, Kieron Butler said while he agreed the dogs were a beautiful breed, he denied the idea that the dogs were mistreated by the industry.

"Friends of the Hound wouldn't even know how we train,” Mr Butler said.

"We've been with the Greyhound Adoption Program for the last five years or more and dogs from birth to death are tagged with a chip, so if you put down a dog without reason you're fined and will loose your licence,” he said.

Goodna Greyhound trainer Keiron Butler.
Goodna Greyhound trainer Keiron Butler. David Nielsen

"I love my dogs and have three or four greyhounds as pets and look after them better than I look after myself which is what most trainers do.

"I'm a Justice of the Peace and if anyone is doing anything wrong they should feel the full force of the law.”

If you are interested in adopting or fostering a dog, visit the Friends of the Hound website.

Topics:  brookwater friends of the hound greyhound greyhound adoption program springfield

COMMENT: Car park police not a good look

COMMENT: Car park police not a good look

In this case they're really doing themselves a disservice

How rugby league is turning lives of young men around

Rugby league is turning the lives of young men at the Brisbane Youth and Detention Centre around.

Coach plays hard ball but the results are plain to see

Building a better future in detention centre school

COMMUNITY MINDED: Boys from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre have built and donated a cubby house to the Women's Crisis Support Service.

Students construct valuable community projects and learn trades

Call out for greyhound adoptions

Brookwater resident Emee Botha with her greyhound, Schnuki.

Greyhound rescue agencies can't keep up with demand

Local Partners

How rugby league is turning lives of young men around

Coach plays hard ball but the results are plain to see

Building a better future in detention centre school

COMMUNITY MINDED: Boys from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre have built and donated a cubby house to the Women's Crisis Support Service.

Students construct valuable community projects and learn trades

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT: Don't miss out on the offerings from the top spots in town.

The latest on the live music scene across the city

Paddinton Bear is coming to Ipswich

IN TOWN: Annette Kitching plays the part of Paddington Bear in The Cute Little Bear From Peru at the Incinerator Theatre.

FAVOURITE children's character set to delight in new show

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Home town support spurs on Ipswich chef

Ben gets a little sweeter

Shannon Noll: What I don't like about The Voice

ON TOUR: Shannon Noll will perform in Ipswich on June 3 as part of a 35-show run.

Australian Idol veteran talks reality TV during 35-date Aussie tour

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

MASTERCHEF: David Thompson Thai test for Ipswich cook Nicole

Willowbank's Nicole Stevenson is a contestant on MasterChef Australia. Supplied by Channel 10.

"I love how he's being so true to the cuisine"

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

AMAZING LIFESTYLE BLOCK, READY TO BE BUILT ON!

4A Wagtail Drive, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

Owners Committed Elsewhere!

6 Lanagan Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Presenting a statement in lifestyle, sophistication and superb style, this fabulous modern residence is positioned right in the heart of exclusive Middle Ridge.

Investor Looking to Liquidate

17 Wandoo Crescent, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

If you are after a big house with lots of room to move then this home in family friendly Westbrook is just for you! Enjoy looking out over your large, open plan...

OWNERS MOTIVATED..PRICED TO SELL!

257 Limestone Ridges Road, Peak Crossing 4306

4 2 6 $785,000 NEG

Located under an hour's drive west of Brisbane, this property is sure to impress those looking for a lifestyle change, consisting of 40 quality acres of good...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY SUE FITZGERALD. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICH&#39;S TRUE SUPER AGENTS!!

6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

Two Income Streams For The Price Of One!

76 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

Duplex 5 4 2 $529,000

Situated on 661m2 Corner Block, in the highly sought-after suburb of Yamanto, currently returning a solid $595 per week, this competitively priced investment is a...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Have It Your Way!

40 Cranes Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $298,000

If you have been looking for a place that you can truly make your own, this is the ideal home. Set on a generous 1012m2 block, this home has more than enough...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

'Ridiculous': Council refuses renovation at heritage home

NOT FAIR: Karen Solomon of Newtown is angry with Ipswich City Council for refusing her plans to build a colonial style double car port at her Newtown home.

Council rejected development application

Council refusal of 'high density' development ends in court

Ipswich City Council first meeting with the new 2016 council.

Developer took the matter to the Queensland Planning Court

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!