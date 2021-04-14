Menu
Letters to the Editor

Call for long lost family from Scotland

14th Apr 2021 3:11 PM

"My great aunt Jane Bethune was born in Dunbeath, Caithness, Scotland on 13 September 1860.

Her father was David Bethune and her mother Elizabeth Mackay.

Jane left home and in 1884 she landed in Queensland.

The following year she married James Marshall Turner.

I have searched for Jane (my Grandfather's sister) for a long time and just recently found her.

She left behind three sisters and two brothers in Dunbeath.

If any of her family would like to get in touch I would be delighted.

My email is hazel45@btinternet.com. Many thanks.

Hazel Lindsay (nee Bethune)

Ipswich Queensland Times

