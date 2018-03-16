'Call it in and dump it': Super dump solutions

Queensland Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington weighs in on Ipswich's waste problem.

Queensland Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington weighs in on Ipswich's waste problem. DAN PELED

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington says there is a simple way to ease community angst about an application to establish a new super dump in Ipswich - call it in.

To 'call in' an application means the State Government decides if it is approved or not.

Don't want tonnes of waste being trucked across the border each week? Stop issuing environmental licences for new landfills, the Queensland LNP leader says.

Having problems with existing waste operators not following the rules? So enforce them, Mrs Frecklington added.

The proposed super dump at New Chum and the likely onslaught of similar applications to follow has dominated discussions this week with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her cabinet in town.

Now the LNP has weighed in, slamming the lack of leadership from local Labor MPs, except Jo-Ann Miller, who has strongly opposed any new dumps opening in Ipswich.

Mrs Frecklington said the handballing back and forth between the council and the state on who was responsible for deciding if the massive dump, in an old 50-metre deep coal mine pit, goes ahead did nothing to ease anxious residents' minds.

"The state should call in the application and dump it," Mrs Frecklington said.

"They need to listen to the community and the residents have said very clearly they don't want this."

Mrs Frecklington's electorate is the neighbouring region of Nanango.

She said her office has fielded calls from worried residents who say they're sick of the dust, traffic and smell from some operators who continually breach conditions.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has been upfront about a persistent issue with non-compliance among the existing waste operators.

"These applications should be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, working with community, the council and proponent," Mrs Frecklington said.

"In this case, what we have seen is a community full of angst and Labor members of parliament refusing to stand up for their community, except Jo-Ann Miller.

"This is in a highly populated area. When you've got a community raising such high concerns, the Premier needs to have the courage to step in."

Some Ipswich City councillors have asked the State Government to 'call-in' the application and take over the approval process.

State MP Jo-Ann Miller has strongly opposed the new dump and called on the councillors to personally vote on the application.

She wants them to stop trying to handball the decision to "faceless bureaucrats" or the State Government.

The council says it's following due process.

The people of Ipswich have expressed their distress at the prospect of another dump being established in Ipswich, a city already labelled Australia's dumping ground.

Mrs Frecklington said a lack of leadership and low response to the community's concern would prompt an LNP government to step in.

"The Premier knows she has the power to call it in and stop it," she said. She has the power to listen to the people and the community," she said.

At a community meeting in Ipswich this week Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was firmly against Queensland being the dumping ground for New South Wales.

She did not specifically address the proposed new super dump or any other similar proposals soon to follow. She encouraged residents to direct their concerns to the council.

The State Government has not indicated it intends to call-in the super dump application lodged by waste company, Austin BMI.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has written to the state asking it to step in on a different application from waste operator, Bio-Recycle. The council refused that application in January and an appeal has since been lodged in the Planning and Environment Court.