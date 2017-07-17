Call for investigation into Ipswich 'rail fail'

AN IPSWICH councillor has called on the Deputy Premier to investigate the latest 'rail fail' impacting the Ipswich region.

Rosewood based councillor David Pahlke was fuming on Friday when the boom gates at Rosewood failed and were stuck down for several hours.

A huge column of traffic quickly banked behind the gates, including emergency services.

An ambulance was forced to seek an alternate route.

Cr David Pahlke, who has served on the council for more than 25 years, says the "rail fail" is not good enough.

On Sunday Cr Pahlke wrote to the Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, pleading with her to address the repeated failure and provide a permanent solution.

He said this was one example of a number of times the boom gates in the town's centre had failed and wreaked havoc for residents who were "not happy".

"This is not the first time it's happened, it's not the third, fourth… it even happened again later that night I'm told," Cr Pahlke said.

"There is something wrong there and all I am asking is go out there fix it permanently.

"All I want is some answers, why is this happening?

"I just hope someone's life wasn't in danger because of this rail fail (because emergency services were kept waiting)."

In his submission, Cr Pahlke wrote, "Please Deputy Premier investigate this issue".

He is awaiting a response to the email sent Sunday morning.

On Friday, Queensland Rail said its technicians arrived as quickly as possible and by 5.05pm the gates were working again after the initial failure just after 3pm.