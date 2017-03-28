Call goes out to help unemployed youth

HELPING HAND: Art and Soul Caf owner Kerry Groth and Meryl Tress, of Carinity Community, help young people gain skills to prepare them for the working world.

IT'S no secret that getting a job as a young person in a small town is difficult.

This is why Meryl Tress at Carinity Fassifern Community Centre is fighting to make sure the youth of Boonah don't become another unemployment statistic.

Ms Trees helps run the Get Set For Work program, a state government funded initiative which aims to provide young people aged 15-19 with nationally recognised training, integrated learning support measures and foundation skills to help them transition to employment or further education and training.

"Unemployment is a big problem for youth here, especially if they don't have their licence,” she said.

"If you can't get mum or dad to take you, it's just another barrier.

"Being a small town there is not a lot of opportunity to find work. We have a lot of small business who can only employ a few staff.”

Boonah business owners like Art and Soul Cafe's Kerry Groth are taking the time to give young people a foot in the door of the working world.

She regularly takes time out of her busy work day to give youth in valuable hospitality skills while they do work experience in her cafe.

"It's about giving them a taste of the working world and practical training,” she said.

"There are a lot of kids who get left behind and having kids myself, I worry about the young people here.”

Ms Groth teaches the youth who train in her cafe food handling practices, knife skills and coffee making.

"It gives them confidence,” she said.

"Once you build that they can do anything.

"It gives me a buzz to see the smiles on their faces when they achieve.”

Ms Tress said Carinity Fassifern Community Centre was looking for more businesses to take part in the program.

For more information about this program, phone 54632966.