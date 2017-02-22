31°
Call for women to book free service

Helen Spelitis
| 22nd Feb 2017 11:00 AM
BOOK NOW: Health Promotion Officer Deb West is urging women to book in for a free mammogram at Fernvale, or Lowood where 65% of the appointments are free.
BOOK NOW: Health Promotion Officer Deb West is urging women to book in for a free mammogram at Fernvale, or Lowood where 65% of the appointments are free.

FIFTEEN minutes could save a woman's life.

Having a mammogram might be an uncomfortable experience but it's a service women need and given it's free, should be taking up.

Yet the breast care clinicians in the mobile van might be sitting around twiddling their thumbs during their upcoming visit to Lowood if more women don't make appointments.

The van, at Fernvale until early next month, will soon head to Lowood and at the moment, 65% of the appointments are aren't booked.

It will be the second time the van has ever visited Lowood and Ipswich Health Promotion Officer Deb West says in order for the van to continue visiting, women need to book in.

"Women hear lots of stories about mammograms hurting but not meant to be painful,” she says.

"It can be uncomfortable but the benefits outweigh that.

"The earlier we can detect cancer the more treatment options are available and the better the outcome.”

She says it's especially important women aged between 50 to 74 have regular checks.

The mobile BreastScreen van will be at Fernvale, where there are also free appointments, until March 3 and arrives at Lowood on March 6.

To make an appointment call 13 20 50.

Ipswich Queensland Times
The Entertainer

