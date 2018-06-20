Call for sporting teams to wear pink for cancer research

CAN YOU HELP: Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) is calling on sporting groups to host a Pink Day to raise much needed funds for breast cancer research.

BREAST Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) is calling on Australia's footballers, lawn bowlers, horse riders, basketballers, gymnasts and all other sporting groups to hold a Pink Sports Day event to support Australians with breast cancer.

In 2018, an estimated 18,235 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer - including 148 men.

This year also marks BCNA's 20th anniversary, and Pink Sports Day is one of the many ways the organisation is celebrating the milestone.

Network chief executive officer Kirsten Pilatti says Pink Sports Day is all about harnessing the enthusiasm and community spirit of grassroots sport to support Australians who are living with a breast cancer diagnosis.

"We know that a breast cancer diagnosis doesn't just affect the person with the disease - it has a ripple effect on their family, friends and wider community,” she said. "Sport is at the heart of Australian communities, and is a way for people to come together and celebrate the good times and support each other through the hard times.

"Pink Sports Day is a great way for sporting groups to pay tribute to people they love who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.”

In 2017, more than 1000 sports clubs around the country raised more than $400,000 for BCNA.

This year, BCNA is hoping to raise $550,000, which will go towards providing information, support and connection for Australians affected by breast cancer. Events can be big or small - whether it's a sausage sizzle or cake stall at the local club, holding a raffle competition or wearing pink on game day - it's all up to your imagination!

While many clubs hold their Pink Sports Day early in the year, clubs can take part on any day that suits.

Register your sporting group for a Pink Sports Day at www.bcna.org.au/pinksportsday.

It is free to take part and BCNA will provide a free event pack with everything needed to run and promote an event.