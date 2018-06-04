Call for removal of ‘death trap’ crossings

A cyclist crosses before the boom gates have completely gone up.

CRITICAL safety concerns at deadly railway crossings should be a State Government priority according to a public transport advocacy group lobbying for their removal.

Rail Back On Track co-ordinator Robert Dow said pedestrians, motorist and cyclists continued to dice with death, crossing rail lines in southeast Queensland.

Last year, southeast Queensland railway crossings accounted for 95 of the state's 197 "crossing near misses" with cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

A truck strikes a Queensland Rail boom gate at the Boundary Rd, Coopers Plains level crossing in early 2014.

Mr Dow said overpasses would improve safety and allow trains to run at greater frequencies.

"Level crossings are a massive issues for people on mobility scooters in particular," he said.

"Very often they can get stuck on railway tracks.

"We've got to bite the bullet and get rid of them now, because traffic is just becoming unmanageable across Brisbane."

Mr Dow said five crossings at Wacol, Alderley, Coopers Plains, Coorparoo and Carseldine should be the first to go.

Speaking to the South-West Satellite, he said the Wacol Station Rd crossing was particularly unsafe.

Elsie Sweatman, 86, and Lois Hallam, 69, died instantly when the vehicle in which they were back seat passengers collided with a goods train at the crossing in 1998.

Wreckage at the 1998 train and car collision that killed two women in Wacol. IMAGE: Steve Pohlner

They were on their way to a bowls competition in Goodna when the car stopped on the railway line.

At the time, State Member for Inala Henry Palaszczuk said he would lobby the new Transport Minister to have the intersection upgraded.

Traffic lights had since been installed but the crossing still featured regularly as a near-miss hotspot.

"It's a complicated level crossing with two pairs of double tracks - one pair in constant use as the main Ipswich rail line, the other two servicing freight trains," Mr Dow said.

The South East Queensland Council of Mayors listed the same five railway crossings as priorities for a proposed 'Open Level Crossing Elimination Program' in 2015.

But Mr Dow said the local and state governments had been "frozen at the wheel" since.

Brisbane City Council Chairman for Infrastructure Amanda Cooper said rail infrastructure has always been the responsibility of the State Government which she said had indicated "rail crossing replacements were not a priority".

"Rail replacements have traditionally always been funded with a 15 per cent contribution from Brisbane City Council and there are no plans to increase this funding for State Government infrastructure projects," Cr Cooper said.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said the State Government was getting on with a business case for an overpass on Boundary Road for the Coopers Plains level crossing and funding for a feasibility study for an overpass at Beams Road (Carseldine level crossing).

"We are keen to work with Brisbane City Council on funding these important projects on a continued 50:50 basis, but they need to support motorists and come to the table with their fair share of the funding," she said.