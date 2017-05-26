Call for jail time for stinking enviro-vandals

NO MERCY: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is determined to rid Ipswich of its pong problem and come down hard on environmental vandals.

THE FULL force of the law, including jail time, should come down hard on industries which emit noxious smells in breach of their conditions and licences.

That is the word from Deputy Mayor Paul Tully in the wake of continuing odours impacting Ipswich residents' lives, likely emanating from waste treatment and recycling plants.

"It is imperative these culprits are caught - this has gone on long enough,” Cr Tully said.

"It is time the environmental vandals who are seriously affecting people's health are jailed.

"These cowboys are laughing at Ipswich folk and should be spending time in a prison cell for their callous disregard of people's rights.

"There has been too much inaction, too much buck passing and too little investigative work.

"All the while the perpetrators are sitting back eating cream buns, drinking coffee... and laughing at the council, the state government and the people of Ipswich.”

Mayor Paul Pisasale agreed with Cr Tully's sentiments.

"The full force of the law needs to be brought against these people,” he said.

"They have to stop thinking they are smarter than the law and smarter than the council and state government. I've done heaps of stories on this but the time for talking is over.”

Cr Pisasale had crisis talks with Environment Minister Steven Miles last week.

"It is important the state government and the council continue to work together on this to stop the shenanigans that are going on,” he said.

"My message to industry is 'either fulfil your conditions or pay the consequences'.

"There will be a world of pain for industries that don't comply. The smell is going to be fixed.”