Call for Ipswich to give generously to Brett Forte's family

DONATIONS continue to flow for the family of slain police officer Brett Forte who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The husband and father was part of Toowoomba's Tactical Crime Squad and died when shot by Rick Maddison, who himself was shot by police after an overnight siege on Tuesday in the Lockyer Valley.

A coroner will now investigate both deaths.

Meanwhile Heritage Bank has opened a charity fund for the family of the brave officer, as have a number of other banks.

Heritage Bank kick-started the Brett Forte Family Fund to help support his wife Susan Forte and their three young children with a $10,000 donation.

"This is an absolute tragedy and our hearts and thoughts go out to Senior Constable Forte's family," Heritage chairman Kerry Betros said.

Donations to the Brett Forte Fund can be made into the following account via direct debit or at any Heritage Bank branch:

Brett Forte Family Fund

BSB: 638 - 010

Account Number: 14368927

For transfers from a Heritage account, the account type is S1

The Queensland Police Union has also established a Brett Forte Remembrance Fund for those wishing to make a donation to the family.

Donations can be made via transfer or at Westpac Bank branch.

Queensland Police Union of Employees Brett Forte Remembrance Fund:

QBANK

BSB: 704 052

Account Number: 100 179 875

For QBank transfers funds account type is S1

WESTPAC

BSB: 034 838

Acct no: 263281