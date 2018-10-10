Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.
A section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis. Contributed
News

Call for black lung levy on mining companies

by Zizi Averill
10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER miners diagnosed with black lung are calling on Queensland-based mining companies to compensate workers through a million dollar levy.

The Mine Dust Victims Group has demanded coal companies pay a levy of one cent per tonne per week. The levy would pay for the medical bills of patients diagnosed with mine dust diseases.

Former Mackay miner Stephen Mellor is one of those leading the charge.

In 2016 radiologists noticed minute spots on an x-ray of his lungs. The same year Mr Mellor, who had been working as a contractor in underground mines across the Mackay region for 13 years, was diagnosed with black lung.

Black lung, or coal workers' pneumoconiosis, is similar to asbestosis or emphysema. Those who have it suffer from shortness of breath and a persistent cough. In its most serious form, patients may require constant oxygen supplies or even lung transplants.

Fortunately for Mr Mellor, doctors found the disease in its earlier stages. However, he said just confirming the diagnosis has cost him tens of thousands of dollars.

Once diagnosed Mr Mellor was unable to work in mining and after leaving his job lost crucial networks of friends and colleagues.

"We can't go into dusty environments or any environment that endangers our lungs," he said. "I pretty much lost all contact with my family and friends over it."

The levy is supported by the CFMEU, which claims a number of older patients are refusing treatment because they cannot afford to travel south to see specialists.

CFMEU Mackay district president Stephen Smyth said about half the 80-plus cases of mine dust lung diseases in Queensland had been detected in the Mackay region.

He fears hundreds of miners may be living with undiagnosed conditions, saying "at least 290 cases" still had to have a diagnosis confirmed.

Related Items

black lung disease cfmeu mackay coal workers' pneumoconiosis mine dust victims group stephen smyth
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Million-dollar men: What these Ipswich MPs spent

    premium_icon Million-dollar men: What these Ipswich MPs spent

    Politics Expenses reports reveal the travel, car costs, office facilities, administration and employee expenses of Shayne Neumann and Milton Dick.

    10 things you need to know before Costco Bundamba opens

    10 things you need to know before Costco Bundamba opens

    Business Find out about parking, petrol prices and how membership works

    • 10th Oct 2018 11:54 AM
    Fire burns near Ripley homes

    Fire burns near Ripley homes

    Breaking Firefighters called to protect Ripley properties

    • 10th Oct 2018 11:49 AM
    Sands walk to remember babies who have gone too soon

    Sands walk to remember babies who have gone too soon

    News Bereaved parents will pause to remember their babies

    • 10th Oct 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners