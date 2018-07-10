Call for action on 'Russian roulette' section of highway

HIGHWAY BLACKSPOT: MP Jon Krause and councillors David Pahlke and Sheila Ireland meet with Chad Hayes to inspect what they believe is a dangerous section of the Cunningham Highway that could be the site of a fatal accident.

HIGHWAY BLACKSPOT: MP Jon Krause and councillors David Pahlke and Sheila Ireland meet with Chad Hayes to inspect what they believe is a dangerous section of the Cunningham Highway that could be the site of a fatal accident. Contributed

LOWERING the speed limit and installing a speed camera could be the solutions needed to improve safety on a notorious stretch of the Cunningham Highway, residents and politicians say.

Concerns about vision and safety have been raised about the intersection where Anderson Day Dr meets the highway at Willowbank, where the Ipswich City Council's Warrill Park Cemetery is located.

There are fears a deadly crash will occur at the site due to the large number of people turning from the cemetery into the highway's single 100km/h lane.

Tow-truck driver Chad Hayes, who regularly collects crashed cars from that section of highway, said a lower speed limit was the first step to improving safety.

"I do accidents out there as well as breakdowns and it is very, very dangerous on a lot of sections of the Cunningham Highway," Mr Hayes said.

He said the narrow road shoulder and poor visibility meant he often called for a police patrol to allow him to collect broken-down cars.

"It's a bad intersection and it's like Russian roulette loading a vehicle up when two or three fully laden semi-trailers come around the bend," Mr Hayes said.

"The Queensland Government needs to get serious about allocating sufficient funding for the Cunningham Highway upgrade."

"Consecutive governments have said before each election they'll look at it - but instead of committing those extra funds it's a political football."

Mr Hayes said there were other projects around the area that were reliant on the "full upgrade of the highway".

He acknowledged the $340million fix would not be finished for several years but said intermittent measures could be put in place to make the Anderson Day Dr intersection safer.

"They need to reduce the speed limit and make it more visible," he said.

"There's a lot of vegetation that needs clearing."

Mr Hayes went to the intersection to meet with councillors David Pahlke and Sheila Ireland, Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause and other stakeholders, including the Willowbank Area Residents' Group.

Cr Pahlke agreed something had to be done to prevent a serious collision.

"We've got to lower the speed limit for a start," he said.

"People are coming out of that cemetery in grieving mode, often they're elderly.

"It really does need some better, safer integrated access."

Cr Pahlke hoped the Anderson Day Dr intersection would be addressed when the state and federal governments progress the $340 million highway upgrade at Willowbank.

Half of the funding has been announced by the Federal Government but no money has been allocated by the State Government.