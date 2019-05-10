WATCH: Police officer body slams woman over $14

Shocking video shows the moment a woman was picked up and roughly thrown to the ground after her family was detained during a traffic stop in California.

The vision, released by the girl's family, shows a police officer approach Cherish Thomas on the side of the road, before he lifts her up and slams her to the ground.

Police initially stopped Cherish's relative, Mea Thomas, in her dark coloured Nissan about 7.43pm on Sunday, saying the car's registration had been expired for about two years. He said he would tow the car and detain her and the four passengers.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Mea's mother, Deshaunna Payne, who arrived later in a second car with Cherish, can be heard claiming that the registration fee of $14 had actually been paid, and that Mea had insurance.

All four passengers in Mea's car were detained after refusing to get out of the car, which had prevented it from being impounded by police. As the situation became more heated, one of the detained passengers called a family member to come and film the situation, according to the The Root.

Body camera footage shows Ms Payne and Cherish Thomas arguing with police, asking why the detained individuals in the car hadn't been arrested.

According to police reports, Cherish and Ms Payne "refused repeated directions and commands to remain at their car and not interfere with the original stop."

A viral video has shown a woman being body slammed during a traffic stop in California.

Bodycam footage released by police shows the two woman getting back into their car to retrieve their phones to film police. As they exit the car, police warn them not to come closer, as Cherish walks towards the Nissan.

"Don't come close to me," one officer can be heard saying, as Cherish waves her phone at him. "You ain't coming over by our cars right now."

"I'm not by you," Cherish said.

One officer then tries to detain Cherish by holding her arms behind her, as her mother yells "You're manhandling my daughter."

The officer then picks Cherish up and throws her to the ground.

Ms Payne then runs towards to officer yelling "No! No! Get him off my daughter" as she is restrained by another officer.

The two women are shown in police body camera footage.

Ms Payne, Cherish, Mea and another individual, Mychal Ivy, were arrested and charged with a number of offences, including resisting arrest, obstructing or delaying an investigation, felony vandalism, and public intoxication, according to The Root.

The phone footage of the officer body slamming Cherish quickly went viral after it was released online, prompting the Rio Vista police department to respond by releasing its own body camera footage.

The footage was released "to show the totality of this situation", according to Rio Vista police chief Dan Dailey.

"What can I do at this point? He's a police officer. And I'm (54kg)," Cherish told KCRA TV. "So what am I going to do? Fight him? No."

Ms Payne denied she was aggressive towards the officers.

"I wasn't trying to attack them. He slammed my baby," she told KCRA TV. "I went in mother-mode to protect my child."

Police said an internal investigation would be launched into the use of force.