Caledonian Hotel site's future not secure

IPSWICH City Council can't guarantee the historic Caledonian Hotel won't be knocked down if the right developer came along.

The Bell St hotel closed recently its doors.

Chair of Planning, Development and Heritage Committee for Ipswich City Council Andrew Antoniolli said while the 121 building wasn't on the Queensland Heritage Register, it was Character Listed.

Council lists the building as a Schedule 3 Identified Place.

Cr Andrew Antoniolli is the Chair of Planning, Development and Heritage Committee for Ipswich City Council. David Nielsen

Parts of the hotel's interior have been destroyed by fire in the past, however the facade and much of the original brickwork still remains today.

Cr Anontiolli said while this meant council could not guarantee the Caledonian Hotel would not suffer the same fate as the One Mile Hotel which was demolished in 2015, they would encourage retention of the historic site.

"There is potential for the site to be redeveloped but we would strongly encourage ongoing conservation of the facade,” he said.

"From my perspective that's what I would be fighting for.

"Decisions made in previous generations has seen the destruction of some of Ipswich's historic buildings and we don't want that for our future.”

The building, located at 9 Bell St, is now able to be leased.