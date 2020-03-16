Cakes worth getting off the highway for

Christian Blaxland from Porters Plainland Hotel shows off one of the popular new menu items.

IT’S a pub well known for their traditional steaks and chicken schnittys, but apprentice chef Christian Blaxland is bringing a little extra sweetness to the menu at Porters Plainland Hotel with his array of desserts.

Mr Blaxland has been hard at work in the kitchen perfecting his range of desserts for the sweet tooths who drop by.

He thinks his sweet treats are well worth getting off the Warrego Highway for.

“We do 13 different desserts here, so we have something for everyone,” he said.

“The key to a good cheesecake is having everything ready to go when you get into the kitchen to make a really nice and fluffy cheesecake.

“My favourite dessert on the menu though would be the carrot cake.”

Apprentice chef Christian Blaxland loves the homemade carrot cake at Porters Plainland Hotel.

Mr Blaxland had the honour of having celebrity chef Alastair McLeod try his dishes when he dropped by recently.

Alastair, who is an ambassador for the Lockyer Valley, was taking part in a two day adventure with journalists, food bloggers, social media influencers and representatives from Tourism and Events Queensland in a bid to shine a light on the region to boost tourism numbers.

The Plainland Hotel is a historic pub which first opened its doors in 1905. The pub has been handed down through the generations, and is today managed by a third generation of Porters: Mel, Michael and his wife Shelley.

Porters Plainland head chef Paul Lochel whips up breakfast for patrons.

Mel Porter said the desserts was a new side of the business which people were loving.

“We are really well known for our impressive menu, which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as all day meals,” she said.

“We started posting our desserts on social media because people also eat with their eyes, and this has been great for business.

“One of the most popular items has been the Baileys and strawberries.”

Porters Plainland Hotel is located at 66 Laidley Plainland Rd, Plainland.

To read more stories about the Lockyer Valley’s primary producers, businesses and hidden gems, keep reading the paper, with more stories to be printed over the coming weeks.