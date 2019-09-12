Cake or crab? She's as crazy as her sought-after creations

PURPLE haired Bindi Maddern admits she is as kooky as the cakes she makes.

In a crowded Coraki kitchen she bakes and decorates cakes that are so sought after she doesn't need to advertise.

It started out as a hobby, Bindi said but after a Facebook post four years ago with photos of her creations, the Crazy Cake Lady business was born.

"I'm a bit of a nutter," the 36 year old mother of five said.

Coraki's Crazy Cake Lady Bindi Maddern with her cupcake creations. Susanna Freymark

She makes five to 10 cakes a week and supplies colourful sunflower and rainbow cupcakes to Three Birds cafe in Coraki.

"I use a lot of butter," she said.

The cakes ranges in price from $65 for a seven inch, butter-cream decorated cake to $1,000 for a custom cake that usually requires a trip to Bunnings to make sure the cake stands upright.

"I can do a unicorn cake in 20 minutes," she said.

"We joke that I could do them blindfolded."

Bindi is self taught and learnt to pipe using mash potato on shepherd's pie.

She has lived in Coraki since 1989 and her hand-painted fondant icing can give her cakes, like the mud crab cake, an authentic look.

"I've done a lot of fish," she said of cake requests.

Three Birds Cafe has booked the Crazy Cake lady to make some scary cakes. for Halloween.

Owner Chris Davidson said the cafe will be one of the Halloween stations for local children.