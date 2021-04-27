Caitlyn Jenner faces huge public backlash

Caitlyn Jenner is taking a lot of online flack after announcing her run for California governor, with some members of the LGBTQ community refusing to back what they called a "vanity" campaign.

RELATED: Jenner confirms shock career move

"You supported MAGA, Republicans have done nothing but disrespect LGBTQ rights," tweeted one critic after Jenner announced her bid and filed paperwork for her state run.

"Why would anyone follow you after you supported that? C'mon, you can't be that disconnected from reality?"

You supported MAGA, Republicans have done nothing but disrespect LGBTQ and deny rights. Why would anyone follow you after you supported that? C'mon, you can't be that disconnected from reality? — WinterGirL (@heart4rocknlove) April 23, 2021

Jenner, who is transgender, is a Republican who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but not in 2020 in protest over his stance on transgender issues.

Star Trek actor George Takei, who is gay, tweeted he would not vote for Jenner, 71.

"Black people wouldn't vote for Candace Owen for office," Takei tweeted. "The disabled community wouldn't vote for Madison Cawthorn. I'm LGBTQ but I won't be voting for Caitlyn Jenner. Just so we're clear."

Black people wouldn’t vote for Candace Owen for office. The disabled community wouldn’t vote for Madison Cawthorn.



I’m LGBTQ but I won’t be voting for Caitlyn Jenner. Just so we’re clear. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 23, 2021

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission

Caitlyn and California

The former Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner made her entry into politics earlier this week, announcing her candidacy for the governorship of California.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality," Ms Jenner said in a statement.

"But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

California is among the most heavily Democratic states in the country. In last year's presidential election, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump there by more than five million votes, with a popular vote margin of 63 per cent to 34.

Ms Jenner, a Republican who was supportive of Mr Trump throughout his presidency, will undoubtedly be considered an underdog as she tries to win statewide office.

Originally published as Caitlyn Jenner faces huge public backlash