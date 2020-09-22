Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Offbeat

Qld woman’s sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

by Toby Vue
22nd Sep 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS woman exiled overseas for the past four months has resorted to a method of coming to Australia not seen since the mid-1800s.

Palm Cove's Mary Watson, aged 84, is desperate to get home from Kew Gardens, near London, as flight after flight has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In limbo, she then decided to take desperate measures.

Remembering that people used to be transported to Australia for stealing sheep and other livestock, she decided to give that a try.

Unfortunately, despite her best efforts at rustling fake sheep, she was unable to find anyone willing to arrest her.

Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
letterspromo

 

"You do not have to be a genius to work out that many of us will not be home until after Christmas," she said.

"I do blame the Australian government for lack of political will in letting its people return home," she said.

"They cannot claim there is a lack of hotel space for quarantining people."

For Ms Watson, she still asks: "How many sheep do I have to steal to get back home to Australia?"

Originally published as Cairns woman's sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Smith ready to go in IPL

      Smith ready to go in IPL
      • 22nd Sep 2020 9:29 AM

      Top Stories

        Mum-of-four stashes meth in bra, cannabis in jacket

        Premium Content Mum-of-four stashes meth in bra, cannabis in jacket

        Crime A PAT down by police revealed a stash of meth tucked into a woman’s bra, that was given to her by a friend.

        • 22nd Sep 2020 9:00 AM
        Full names of 137 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content Full names of 137 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Drunken dash to Woolies costs Lockyer man his licence

        Premium Content Drunken dash to Woolies costs Lockyer man his licence

        Crime A LOCKYER quarry worker has lost in licence in Gatton after he was caught on his...

        Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Premium Content Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Employment Jobless Aussies can’t even be paid to move to regions to work