A Mitsubishi was driven into a large sinkhole in Brinsmead last Friday. PICTURE: HELEN SEARLE/FACEBOOK
Sinkhole swallows up woman’s car

by Danaella Wivell
27th Feb 2018 5:54 AM
A SINKHOLE on a Brinsmead road has been repaired after a woman drove her car into it.

Helen Searle was driving to the conditions around the road works on Christie Dr late Friday night when her car went nose-first into a section of the road that had sunken.

A council spokeswoman said the damage to the road was caused by heavy rain.

"A contractor has been undertaking works to construct a water main on this site since August and a temporary access road had been created to divert traffic around the worksite," she said.

"A storm on Friday evening produced particularly heavy rainfall in the Redlynch area (reports in excess of 150mm) and caused damage to the temporary access road."

She said Ms Searle, her husband and her dog were fine, while the car was towed out of the sinkhole, which was repaired shortly afterwards.

"Council staff and the contractor were on site soon after the incident to assist the driver and passenger and to help remove the vehicle," she said.

"Traffic control remained on-site for the rest of the night and the access road was repaired on Saturday and reopened to the public."

