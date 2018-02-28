Menu
Storms set to roll in over Cairns again this afterno. PHOTO: Jodi Jolie
Weather

Queensland residents urged to brace for more severe thunderstorms

by Jack Lawrie
28th Feb 2018 12:32 PM

THE Far North will be hit by another wave of storms this week, with a severe thunderstorm set to hit the region this afternoon.

Cairns is set for more wet weather as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning with heavy rainfall and damaging winds for much of the coast.

Currently, eyes are on the storm brewing near Townsville, caused by a slow moving upper trough and surface low that is predicted to move north.

 

The weather bureau has put out a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall from Townsville on the coast and west almost to Georgetown, with flash flooding likely.

Locals are being warned of six-hour rainfall totals of 100mm to 180mm, with falls of up to 220mm possible, while some areas could receive 350mm over the next 24 hours.

Once the storm hits Cairns, the area is looking at between 15-25 mm of rain, but in certain parts of the storm belt, this could be much higher.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said the main concern for residents in low-lying areas to be alert for flash flooding.

"Depending on where you are, the storms could also produce damaging winds, but the main concern is flash floods," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"Please prepare accordingly if you live in low lying areas and keep an eye out as warnings come."

Flash flooding has already triggered road closures in Townsville.

