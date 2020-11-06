Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A lotto winner thought his mates were playing a joke when he got a call saying he’d won a whopping $20 million.
A lotto winner thought his mates were playing a joke when he got a call saying he’d won a whopping $20 million.
News

Lucky bloke's first move after $20m lottery win

by Sally Boxall
6th Nov 2020 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS man thought his mates were playing a joke on him when he got a call saying he'd won a whopping $20 million Powerball windfall.

When he realised it was legimitate, there was one thing he wanted to do as soon as he got off the phone: Call his parents.

"I'm calling my parents and telling them they'll be set up for the rest of their lives," he said.

The Far Northerner held the only division-one winning entry across Australia in Thursday night's draw.

The win adds to the Far North's extensive run of lottery luck, which also includes two $40 million wins since 2017.

 

The $50 million Ipswich Powerball winner was a local grandmother.
The $50 million Ipswich Powerball winner was a local grandmother.

"Thank you very much. Oh my god. Are you sure this isn't a joke?" the region's latest winner asked when an official from The Lott first called to break the news.

"Has one of my friends put you up to this?"

"I play off and on, every now and again. I can't believe this.

"I feel like I'm dreaming. Everything feels like a bit of a blur."

The man, who works in the minerals industry, said he would keep working for now but would look to pursue more of his hobbies down the track.

 

The lucky Cairns winner intends to buy a big property and live off the grid.
The lucky Cairns winner intends to buy a big property and live off the grid.

"I do get bored easy so I would have to be doing something," he said.

"I'm going to live the great Australian dream and buy myself a big property and live off the grid."

The man bought his ticket online at the thelott.com.

He is the 11th Powerball division-one winner this year.

The Far North's previous biggest wins in recent years were a young Cairns mother who purchased her $40 million-winning Oz Lotto ticket at NewsXpress Cairns Central, and a health worker who won $40 million off a Powerball ticket bought at Edge Hill's newsXpress.

 

Originally published as Cairns man's first move after learning of $20m lottery win

powerball

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns raised servo complex will add to congestion woes

        Premium Content Concerns raised servo complex will add to congestion woes

        Council News The proposed development would include car wash facilities, drive-through food outlets and a medical centre

        Former Jet conquers twists, turns on rise to Origin heroics

        Premium Content Former Jet conquers twists, turns on rise to Origin heroics

        Sport The Capewell story is a win for players that do not give up or think they are too...

        Teen sets fire to house over aircon row

        Premium Content Teen sets fire to house over aircon row

        News A Children’s Court judge has admonished a girl over her second arson attack on a...

        Why popular jewellery store is closing after 20 years

        Premium Content Why popular jewellery store is closing after 20 years

        Business The store is offering 30 per cent off Pandora items and 50 to 70 per cent off all...