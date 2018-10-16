Angler hooks dream 480kg catch off Cairns

A CAIRNS fisherman has reeled in potentially the biggest marlin of the season so far.

During his regular fishing trip at the weekend, Mathew Bergamo hooked a black marlin that tipped the scales at 1058 pounds (480kg).

He said the marlin took two and a half hours to reel in.

"I caught that at Linden Bank just out of Cairns," he said.

"I have caught a few before, I've spent most of my life doing marlin decking staff and barra fishing so I've come across quite a few over my time.

"But I've never caught one in the boat before, so it was pretty special.

"I've let go a bigger one before, but this is the only I've ever weighed.

"It's usually something I try and avoid, but it was pretty tired and there were a few sharks around so we decided rather than wasting it we'd put it in the boat."

With 15 years of experience under his belt as a fishing guide, Mr Bergamo said tuna had proved to be a successful bait for marlin fishing.

He said 99.9 per cent of the marlins caught were released back into the water.

"There's a lot of big ones out there at the moment and in the last week there's been some really big ones caught out of Cairns," he said.

"If you get a hole in the weather it's definitely worth going out and having a crack because they are there.

"The marlin season will run right through until January, but most of the charter boats wrap up around the start to mid December."

Unveiling of the black marlin statue at Marlin Jetty in 2016. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

HISTORY

GEORGE Bransford made world fishing history when he landed a 1064lb (482kg) black marlin - the first grander caught in Australian waters - on September 25, 1966.

Over the years, celebrities such as Hollywood legend Lee Marvin, US president Jimmy Carter, and golfer Greg Norman have headed to Cairns in pursuit of black marlin.

In 2016, a bronze statue was unveiled at Cairns' Marlin Jetty to honour the 50th anniversary of Captain Bransford's catch.