Family’s outrage after thieves get off lightly

Concerned father Bob Patruno feels the legal system has let down his family after the teens who robbed his daughter had their charges downgraded. Picture: Pasco Rogato

THE father of a Cairns woman who was dragged beside a car after thieves tried to steal her mobile phone says his family feels they have been let down by the legal system.

Bob Patruno's 24-year-old daughter was left injured and shocked after three young men turned up at her Edmonton house in August last year after requesting to buy the phone she was selling online, then tried to grab it from her hands and drive away.

She was dragged alongside the vehicle for about 15 metres.

The driver and backseat passenger, who grabbed the phone, were each initially charged with robbery with violence in company, while the driver was also charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Mr Patruno said they had learned after the driver's sentencing that theicharge had been downgraded to stealing.

The 17-year-old was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded when he was sentenced in the Cairns Children's Court in February.

The charges of his co-offenders were also downgraded and they are being dealt with in the Cairns Children's Court.

Mr Patruno claimed his daughter was not consulted by the Department of Public Prosecutions about the charge being downgraded and she had repeatedly been asked to take the matter to mediation rather than proceed through the court system.

A DPP spokesman said she was contacted prior to the charges being downgraded to explain why and "the victim and her family expressed dissatisfaction at the time".

"Her view was she didn't really want to go through mediation, she didn't want to see them again," Mr Patruno said.

"She thought it was better to go through court so at least they had to go through the system. We feel that the system let us down in what was initially a serious charge and could have resulted in serious injury."

His daughter sent a complaint over the DPP's handling of the case to Victim Assist Queensland in February, which went unanswered.

A Victim Assist Queensland spokesman confirmed last week they were contacting her to apologise after her complaint was misplaced due to an "administrative error".