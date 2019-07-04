Cairns couple building a future on The Block

They'd barely tied the knot before learning they'd be appearing on the 2019 season of The Block. Find out how this newlywed Cairns couple rose to the challenge.

The couple, both of whom had an interest in home renovation, had been applying to appear on the reality show for the past four years.

Cairns couple Luke Struber and Tess Cattana are appearing on Nine's The Block.

However, it was just after getting married in October that they learnt their fourth application had been successful.

Tess, 28, said they were immediately swept up, and ended up spending their honeymoon on the show.

"It all happened so quickly, I haven't even had time to change my last name," she said.

The couple had previously been renovating their home Queenslander with the intention to sell, and Luke, 30, works as a builder.

However, Tess said The Block was on a different level.

"The advice we got before we started was to relax and look after ourselves because nothing could prepare us for it," she said.

"People think because it's a show that they have these little renovation fairies helping you, but that's not true at all."

This year's Block teams, from left, Mitch and Mark, Jesse and Mel, Tess and Luke, Andy and Deb and El'ise and Matt with host Scott Cam (centre). Effi Cohen

Tess said working on The Block had given their marriage a trial by fire that made it stronger than ever.

"As a couple you try your hardest to stay united, but when you're stressed and sleep-deprived, it's easy to take it out on each other," she said.

"I think we learned a lot."

The Cairns pair is one of five couples chosen from more than 45,000 entries who will be renovating The Olso Hotel, a dilapidated property in St Kilda, for this year's series.

Weekly room reveals will be judged by Neale Whitaker, Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer.

The other four Block teams are:

El'ise (33) and Matt (39) - Fashion manager and carpenter from Perth, Western Australia

- Fashion manager and carpenter from Perth, Western Australia Jesse (29) and Mel (31) - Real estate agent and contracts administrator from Melbourne, Victoria

- Real estate agent and contracts administrator from Melbourne, Victoria Mitch (56) and Mark (57) - Stylish grandads from Sydney New South Wales

- Stylish grandads from Sydney New South Wales Andy (48) and Deb (46) - Stand-up comedian and homewares store owner from Wallabi Point, New South Wales

The Block starts soon on Channel 9.