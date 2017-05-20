Cahill scores goals galore with heady home brews

TESTED: Kieran Murphy (left) of Ipswich Brewers Union and Martin Potter taste a Belgian Saison as judges of home brews.

IPSWICH home brewers, take a bow.

The Ipswich Show revealed there is a real talent for making the amber fluid in our midst.

Adam Pike, Ipswich Brewers Union vice-president and chief steward of the home brew competition at the Ipswich Show, was stoked with the beers he sampled in this year's competition.

"The beers at the Ipswich Show were of a really good quality," he said.

"All the beers that placed were well received. The ones I got to taste could easily have gone into the commercial line-up of any brewery and they'd be happy with those beers in their stable."

Ipswich's Adrian Cahill cleaned up at the Ipswich Show with firsts in the British Beer, American Beer and Stout and Porter sections.

Mr Cahill's Northern English Brown Ale was also judged the champion beer, with 89 points, and his American IPA was reserve champion with 87 points.

"Adrian is a good brewer and puts a lot of effort in, so his results were well deserved," Mr Pike said.

"His brown ale was nice and clean. It was perfect for the guidelines and ticked all the boxes.

"We were looking for the right colour and aroma and getting a lot of grain in, and overall flavour as well. American beers are big, hoppy beers, whereas British beers are more malt driven, but he did well with both."

Dean Tummers claimed first and second placing with his Saison and Berliner Weisse in the Belgian Beer category. Troy Parfitt claimed top gong in the German Beer section with his Dortmunder.

Mr Pike, whose Australian Pale Ale won the Pale Ale category, said Queensland was a leader in organised home brewing competitions. He said home brewing attracted people who enjoyed the diversity in beers and who saw value for money in brewing their own.

"They can make them so easily themselves," he said.

"You go to a bottle shop and see the high price of a high-quality beer the same as what Adrian (Cahill) and Dean (Tummers) produced.

"But if you can do that yourself, and your friends can enjoy it as well, there are good savings and you get the thrill of producing a commercial-quality beer that your friends like as well."