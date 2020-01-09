Cafe’s pledge to help fire recovery

CHIPPING IN: (left to right) Annie McClure, Courtney Cunningham, and Jason Hayes.

LOTUS Cafe in Springfield Central has decided to help fire crisis victims by matching and donating all tips madethis month to fire relief organisations.

Lotus Cafe owners Rose Bui and Jason Hayes said they started the tip-matching initiative as a way of doing their part for the communities being adversely affected by the fires.

“We have been moved and saddened by the devastating fires consuming our country,” Mr Hayes said.

“We thought we might do it as a lot of people weren’t too sure where to donate,” he said.

The owners also adopted a koala named Paul at the weekend, amid devastating news that almost a billion animals have died since the fires started.

“Adopting a koala was Rose’s idea,” Mr Hayes said.

“It wasn’t a big expense, but it does mean a lot to us and it’s just another way to do our bit,” he said.

Mr Hayes said he didn’t know at this stage if there would be a cap on donations and they would monitor the tips continuously.

“We obviously want to give as much as we can, we might cap the program when it gets to a certain amount - we’re a small business so we have to still operate but we really want to do our bit,” Mr Hayes said.

Since starting the match-tipping initiative Lotus Cafe have continued to spread awareness about fundraising efforts on their social media platforms.