Cafe searches for owner of missing letter from ‘mummy’

The search is on for the owner of the envelope found at Dawn 2 Dusk Café at Helensvale. PHOTO: Supplied

The search is on for the owner of the envelope found at Dawn 2 Dusk Café at Helensvale. PHOTO: Supplied

THE HUNT is on for the owner of a missing letter from 'mummy', that never made it home.

The envelope bearing the instructions 'To be opened only after my passing,' and signed 'love mummy' has remained unopened since it was found at a Helensvale cafe table last weekend.

Dawn 2 Dusk Cafe Manager Sharna Williams who has looked after the envelope since it was discovered, has now appealed to the public online in the hope of finding the owner.

"We found it at a table where a younger lady with a baby, and an older lady were sitting for lunch," Ms Williams said.

"They left and the next person to sit at the table found the envelope," she said.

Expecting the owner of the envelope to notice the missing treasure and return, Ms Williams waited.

However a week later the precious enveloped remains unclaimed.

The search is on for the owner of the envelope found at Dawn 2 Dusk Café at Helensvale. PHOTO: Supplied

"Obviously it is important so we have been looking after it, when no one called we decided to go public," she said.

"We are a little upset for the person it was meant for, we just need to get it back to the children of the letter writer, whomever they are."

The yellow A4 envelope lists the first names of the owners, which have been withheld by the Ms Williams so verification can take place.

"If someone does come forward with those names, we can make sure it gets home," she said.

The unopened envelope is relatively light, and is believed to contain a letter no longer than a few pages.

"Nothing as important as this usually they do get claimed," Ms Williams said.

"It is usually just the old sunglasses, the wallet or car keys, but people come back to grab them pretty quickly."

"We have a few visitors come from Brisbane, or they could be locals, we just hope they realise it is missing so we can give the letter back," she said.