Cafe owners reveal reason they had to close

Darren Hallesy

IT'S been a long wait but it looks like the Five Ways Café is set to re-open within a matter of weeks.

The café opened late last year on the site of the old newsagent on the corner of Chermside Road, Brisbane Street and Glebe Road.

Commonly known to locals as 'Fiveways' around 60,000 cars each day pass through the intersection making it one of the busiest in Ipswich.

Then on December 22nd the popular café closed the doors to make some readjustments, and they've remained closed ever since.

The lack of activity since has caused some worry for people who had bought gift vouchers.

Finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, with the long delay for vital external infrastructure to the building set to be completed in the coming days, meaning that work can proceed to get the doors open and the kitchen improved.

Managing Director Alan Ikin said that the extended closure has been frustrating, but necessary.

"The reason we haven't opened is because we've been held up," he said. "The recent rain hasn't helped, meaning that we're not happy about it and we've made many phone calls.

"The work is set to happen straight after Easter and we're hoping that it will only take one to two weeks to get the work done, stock in and the doors open."

Mr Ikin said that it soon became apparent that the kitchen wasn't going to cope long term based on early trading.

"The equipment we used was insufficient, the café was very popular but the ventilation wasn't able to keep up with the demand and didn't clear the fumes fast enough, so we're improving the kitchen so that we can deliver better service along with a better atmosphere.

"We'll literally be 'cooking with gas' very soon!" he added. "Fiveways Café is here to stay, there's no question about that. It's been extremely frustrating for us and for customers, just spending time treading water but we'll get there."