Cafe is all about the coffee

ON THEIR GAME: Caffeine Ali owner Ali Waite (right), manager Dale Waite (left) and second-in-charge Jacinta Brown (centre) in their cafe.

THE distinct aroma of coffee brewing wafts in the air from 7am each week day. It greets office workers and commuters, emanating from Caffeine Ali at Ipswich City Plaza just off Bell St.

"I took the business over in 2014 after working there from 2009 for Jan and Neil Crabb, that was when it was Steam Espresso. The business sold in 2012 and I took time away from the industry but when it was for sale I jumped at the chance," owner manager Ali Waite said.

Today, youngest son Dale is the head barista.

"I found it great learning about the coffee and training as a barista. Dale has worked for some big names in the business so it is great to have him with us. I have a great assistant, Jacinta, she is my lifeline," Ms Waite said.

Caffeine Ali Espresso Bar serves a range of basic food, all made fresh on the premises. They offer fresh and toasted sandwiches, muffins and some sweet foods, but as Ms Waite says, it is all about the coffee.

"We get a lot of customers who are office workers in the city and those who are heading off to Brisbane by train," she said.

They use Wolff Coffee roasters as their supplier. It is an Australian company that has family ties to Ipswich.

"Wolff roasts the world's best coffees, from rare single origins to award-winning blends," Ms Waite said. "We run two blends, the Big Dog coffee, which is our house coffee, and then we offer special blends.

"We introduce different styles of coffee into the business. People are willing to give something new a try but most like the Big Dog blend."

For tea drinkers, Ms Waite has a range of teas as well as frappes and will be introducing some fruit frappes into the range.

"We open at 7am and close at 3pm and have a loyal customer base," she said.

"People can sit in or take-away, we offer both options for our customers."

For a number of the locals this is the Cat Cafe, so called because of the range of cat ornaments that are in the cafe.

"It happened by accident these were given to me.

"I do love cats so I really don't mind. I think some of my customers think I am the crazy cat lady," she said.

"I was amazed when I first starting working around the café at just what goes into making a good cup of coffee.

"There is so much more to it than I thought.

"We run a few cups through each morning when we start to get the right amount of water flow through the coffee for just the right amount of time.

"A good barista knows the right temperature and really does understand the whole process.

"I think the proposed work for the mall is welcomed news.

"We need life down here and I see it as a great opportunity," she said.

"Small business is tough but what we have to do is provide what our customers want and keep on the game."

Caffeine Ali is close to the Bell St entry of the Ipswich City Plaza.