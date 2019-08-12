Cafe introduces mouth-watering menu for hungry patrons

NEW MENU: Chapters Book Store, Cafe and Wine Bar chef Andres Bejarano and venue manager Jane Atkinson have teamed up to launch a new dinner menu.

A ROTATING dinner menu featuring international cuisines is now being served up at one Ipswich restaurant to meet the demand from diners.

When Chapters Book Shop, Cafe and Wine Bar opened at the Karalee Shopping Village in June, they started off with only breakfast and lunch options.

Now, a new Columbian chef has been hired to whip up a range of dishes which he will change monthly.

Venue manager Jane Atkinson said she heard from numerous customers who highlighted a need for more evening dining options in the suburb.

"Every day since we have opened people have come in and asked when we were adding a dinner menu," she said.

"There was certainly a need in the community for an intimate but yet affordable dinner option.

"That's what we are trying to provide here. We set out the tables really nicely with beautiful tablecloths and dinner is served by candlelight.

"So far it has been really popular. We have been booked out almost every night."

To add to the experience, Miss Atkinson also sought help to pair wines with each plate, and import drinks from other countries.

"I sent someone to the Barossa Valley to help me pair our hand-picked wines with each meal," she said.

"As our menu changes each month, so too will the wines.

"Right now we have a South American menu, so I even got some soft drink imported from Mexico."

Miss Atkinson said customers wishing to dine with them for dinner must make a reservation in advance.

"Bookings are essential because I only order in enough food based on who has booked," she said.

"As everything is all authentic, I have to measure what we order in.

"We have an option of a starter, a choice of four mains and a dessert."

Bookings are essential. To reserve a table, phone Chapters Book Shop, Cafe and Wine Bar on 3413 6951 or message them on Facebook.

They are located at the Karalee Shopping Village, Junction Rd, Karalee.