Cafe closes after staff abused over rice

by Phoebe Loomes
27th Nov 2020 6:52 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2020 5:05 AM

 

A Melbourne cafe has been forced to close after staff copped "excessive abuse" that left the owner and another staff member in tears.

In a Facebook post, Lisa from Bob's Your Uncle Cafe in Doncaster East said they'd closed on Thursday after copping the customer's abuse.

She said customer abuse had been happening "every day since reopening" over minor issues, including the colour of ingredients they'd used, after having trouble sourcing products. She said customers had also taken issue with COVID Safe policies implemented in the cafe.

"We have encountered this type of abuse every day since reopening over minor things like our rice being white and not butterfly pea colour (sic) due to us not being able to get the ingredient and other examples like abuse with regards to our policies in place to protect you and our team through this pandemic," the post said.

"Today's situation broke us and we are needing today to reflect and rebuild. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you and we hope for your continued support."

The cafe said it would be focusing on the staff member's mental health for the remainder of the day.

The cafe reopened on Friday.

News.com.au contacted Bob's Your Uncle Cafe for a comment.

