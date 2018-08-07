Cafe brings tasty food and touch of class to suburb

TASTY TREATS: Mychelle Wellsmore, Kacey-Jayne Rawson and Bella Wellsmore welcome you to The Yard on Glebe.

BOOVAL is a changing suburb and home to new cafe The Yard on Glebe.

It is a warm, inviting cafe that is proving to be a very popular spot, especially on weekends.

Cafe owner Bella Wellsmore plus family and staff are bringing a touch of Brisbane's Paddington or West End to the eastern suburb.

"I opened at the end of November last year. The plan was to establish an intimate boutique cafe that offers nutritious food and speciality coffee,” Ms Wellsmore said.

"I believe that we have achieved our goals and I have had really good feedback from customers.

"We have had lots of repeat customers which is a good sign,” she said.

Located at 176 Glebe Rd, The Yard on Glebe is a charming cafe with ample parking off Margaret St.

A popular spot for locals at the weekends, nearby retail workers and professionals frequent the cafe during the week.

Ms Wellsmore is supported by her mother, Mychelle Wellsmore, and chef Kacey-Jayne Rawson along with other casual staff.

"We use Single O coffee that comes from Sydney. It is exclusive to us, which is exciting. It is really well received by our customers. I describe it as a fruity caramel flavour. It is a full body coffee,” Ms Wellsmore said.

Single O, or Single Origin Roasters, works hard at sourcing great beans and roasting to perfection. The company seeks to source ethically and environmentally-sound beans. The coffee caught the eye of Ms Wellsmore, who is also a barista with an extensive history in the hospitality industry.

"I love coffee and I have always enjoyed cooking. It is a real interest to me. Having Kacey with us as our chef means we can try all kinds of meals. Kacey has been with us for about six months.”

The Yard on Glebe serves great breakfasts that are on offer all day.

"We want to cater for everybody so we do have a good range of gluten-free items along with vegetarian and vegan food. We do a lot of dairy-free too. We provide the standard range of food as well,” she said.

Menu items include smashed avo, eggs benedict, a aege bowl, bacon and eggs and different types of toasts and breads. Lunch meals feature salads, wraps, and toasted sandwiches. Plus there is also a good range of cakes and slices.

"I know a place in the UK that is called the Yard. It is a community centre that also serves coffee. It was what I wanted to do here, and the name just seemed to fit. It definitely has the neighbourhood feel,” she said.

"Customers love that the team try new food ideas and it's great that they are willing to try new things. We are certainly attracting a lot of locals, younger people like it as well. It is great because people are coming to us from around the city.”

"Most people dine in. We do offer takeaway if that is required. A lot of local business people will text through to us with their order so it is ready when they come by.”

The Yard on Glebe is open from 6.30am-2pm Monday to Friday. On the weekend, it is open from 7am both days and closes 1pm Saturday and noon Sunday.

Ms Wellsmore said the cafe gets many customers for brunch.

"That is huge for us on the weekend. It is so handy for people to do catch-ups or to take a short break.”

For more information, find The Yard on Facebook or call 0406 124 941.