IPSWICH TIES: Cade Banditt retains strong ties with Hancocks. Cordell Richardson
Hockey

Cade still a huge Hancocks fan as moves up the ranks

David Lems
by
21st Aug 2019 1:30 PM
LONG-time Hancocks supporter Cade Banditt is as enthusiastic as anyone about the fast-approaching Hockey One League (HOL).

Banditt, who turns 21 in October, was a regular in Queensland Blades representative sides the past two Australian Hockey League (AHL) seasons.

But with the Brisbane Blaze replacing the Blades and the former AHL being transformed into the HOL starting next month, Banditt has renewed vigour for the game.

"It's essentially the big bash of hockey,'' he said. "I'm excited for it.

"It all depends whether I get selected or not for the squad. It's a lot harder competition this year. Everyone is quite even in terms of skill.

"It really depends on who is in the best form at the end of the day.''

The HOL starts on September 29 with 48 home and away games around the country. The grand finals are on November 16.

Banditt has just completed his Brisbane club commitments with Fortitude Valley. However, he maintains a close bond to his Ipswich club Hancocks, sharing in their recent A-Grade men's premiership successes.

"I've left Hannies but I haven't left,'' he said. "They are still my club at heart. That's my team I barrack for.

"If I could go back and play I would.''

Ipswich Queensland Times

