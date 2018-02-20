Cadbury denies ditching ‘Easter’

CADBURY has been forced to once again deny that it has removed the word "Easter" from its Easter products after angry customers threatened to boycott the chocolate maker.

On Monday, Footy Show star Erin Molan shared a photo on Instagram of a packet of "Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Eggs" with the caption, "How come they don't say Easter anymore?"

That sparked a wave of angry comments on Cadbury's Facebook page. "Nope not buying Cadbury," Diana Bassani wrote. "I will continue to celebrate our Australian Easters with Easter eggs. You want to come to Australia you live the Aussie life. Stop this madness."

George Lemon wrote, "I refuse to buy the politically correct Cadbury products. Only Lindt for me." Alison Fisher added, "I only eat Easter eggs on Easter, if these aren't Easter eggs I won't be eating them."

In response, Cadbury shared a photo of a number of its Easter products, including the "Ultimate Easter Share Pack", "Giant Easter Egg Tube", "Easter Assortment" and "Easter Fun Mix".

"We haven't taken Easter off our packs," the company wrote. "Our Easter products are sold at Easter time and the word Easter clearly features on numerous products in our range and on our communications.

"Easter is a very special time for us at Cadbury and we will continue to use Easter in our communications at this time of year - just as we have on the products and promotions in this image."

Cadbury was first accused of killing off the word Easter in 2016 by the UK's Daily Star newspaper. At the time, an unnamed spokesman denied any attempt to downplay references to the religious holiday.

"Most of our Easter eggs don't say Easter or egg on the front as we don't feel the need to tell people this - it is very obvious through the packaging that it is an Easter egg," the spokesman told The Independent.

