SWIMMERS were evacuated from the water at Cabarita Beach this morning after a 2m tiger shark decided to spoil their fun.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries helicopter sounded a shark siren and circled the area off Norries Headland just before 8.30am (NSW time) when the shark was spotted.

Lifesavers in the area reportedly called all swimmers from the water.

It comes after a tiger shark was spotted off Palm Beach with closed the area to bathers for half an hour on Saturday.