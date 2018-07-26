Cabanda board bids farewell to Joyce

FAREWELL: Joyce Rieck, outgoing board member of Cabanda Aged Care at Rosewood after 30 years.

FAREWELL: Joyce Rieck, outgoing board member of Cabanda Aged Care at Rosewood after 30 years. Cordell Richardson

FOR 30 years Joyce Rieck helped guide Rosewood's beloved aged care home but now she's hung up her hat, paving the way for some new faces to join the team.

Joyce was born in Rosewood, began her education at school in Ebenezer and finished it at Ipswich Girls' Grammar.

She moved to Brisbane for a short time before coming home to raise a family.

The 80-year-old spent much of her adult life in Rosewood and a fierce passion for the community drove Joyce to devote her time to Cabanda, as a prominent board member.

"We had five children and when they all went away to university, I had some extra time on my hands,” she said.

"That was before Cabanda opened but was in the planning phase.

"Back then people who needed to go into care had to leave Rosewood and either go to Laidley or Ipswich.

"I felt very strongly about the project so thought I would join the committee.

"Within 12 months I was secretary and it just went on from there.”

For Joyce, Cabanda Care on John St is more than an aged care home.

It's a strong community and Joyce always admired the generation who came before her and pushed to secure the facility.

Now, after a shuffle, there are two positions available on the Cabanda Care board.

The voluntary board is made up of eight people.

Joyce hopes more community-minded, caring people will put their hands up to join.

"It really needs the skills and input of more than six people,” she said.

"Financial know-how is important. Potential board members can learn about the aged care industry, but they need to have some expertise in business to help guide the board.”

Interested? Contact Cabanda Care on info@cabanda.org. au for more information.