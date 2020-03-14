Bystanders snare drink driver’s shirt and wallet

Jack Logan was fined $2000 and disqualified from holding a licence after crashing his car while his alcohol level was 0.191.

Jack Logan was fined $2000 and disqualified from holding a licence after crashing his car while his alcohol level was 0.191.

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a man who was nearly four times the alcohol limit brought down a power pole that almost toppled onto an innocent bystander.

Jack Logan tried to leave the scene of the crash but was snapped up by witnesses, who managed to claim his wallet and shirt in the subsequent scuffle before he took off on foot, topless and penniless.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police found him a short time later.

A $2000 fine has now added to the financial woes following his messy night out.

Police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Courtney Boss said a blood sample taken from Logan gave an alcohol reading of 0.191.

Jack Elias Logan, 20, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to driving when under the influence of liquor on December 23 at Brassall; and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Logan was behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore at 8.35pm when he lost control and the car slammed into a light pole on Diamantina Blvd.

Sgt Boss said he was detained by residents of the street but in an ensuring scuffle, Logan lost both his wallet and shirt and ran off.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Logan had earned $3000 a week as a FIFO worker in the mines, but the recent loss of his job had meant a terrible loss to his family.

The court heard he was now employed as a yardman.

Mr Hoskin said Logan’s licence was immediately cancelled following the crash.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was a serious matter, given it involved such a high alcohol reading, making Logan “a significant danger” to not only himself but to other people that night.

Logan was fined $2000 and his ability to hold a licence disqualified for 18 months.