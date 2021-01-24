Menu
The Bruce Highway at Bakers Creek bridge was closed for several hours after a truck crashed through a guardrail and overturned in Bakers Creek. Picture: Glenn Robinson/Facebook
News

Bystanders pull driver from truck in Bakers Creek

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
24th Jan 2021 8:24 AM
Bystanders have helped rescue a man pinned inside the cabin of a truck that ploughed through a guardrail and into Bakers Creek south of Mackay.

The B-double struck the guardrail and veered off the bridge into the creek shortly before 5.20am Sunday.

The male driver and sole occupant was pinned inside as a group of bystanders came to the man's rescue while emergency services arrived on scene.

A police spokesman said the truck was not sinking where it had landed there were concerns about the tide coming in.

The driver was freed and taken to Mackay Base Hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The difficult recovery effort to get the truck out of the water was further complicated by the rising tide, with the water level indicating it would submerge the vehicle.

Emergency services were racing a rising tide

The Bruce Highway was closed to all traffic with diversions down Stockroute Homebush Rd.

Mackay Daily Mercury

