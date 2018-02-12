Menu
Drunk woman tried to 'bite' officer, police allege

A still from a Facebook video showing police atttempting to arrest a woman near the Wreck at Byron Bay.
A still from a Facebook video showing police atttempting to arrest a woman near the Wreck at Byron Bay. Contributed Jaicey Revelle Faceb
Cathy Adams
Update, 10pm: CHARGES are expected to be laid on two people involved in an altercation with police at a Byron Bay beach. 

Police allege a drunk woman tried to bite a female police officer, who was arresting the woman for offensive behaviour on Monday afternoon.

As the woman was being arrested for offensive behaviour, police said a man also tried to intervene.

In a statement, NSW Police said the female officer had to use self-defense to avoid injury while arresting the woman. 

The woman suffered an injury and was taken to Byron Bay Hospital, under police guard, for precautionary medical checks and later released.

The altercation came shortly after police were called to a Byron Bay beach to reports of intoxicated people being disruptive in a pre-existing alcohol free zone.

Police said they spoke to a number of people to identify those involved and approached a woman, who was intoxicated.

It's alleged that the woman began behaving aggressively towards the police after officers searched the woman's bag and disposed of the remains of a bottle of alcohol.

The man has since attended Byron Bay Police Station where he was arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY: BYRON Bay police are under fire again because video footage has emerged of officers appearing to employ rough tactics in the arrest of a young woman at the beach.

The footage, posted to Facebook by Jaicey Revelle, shows a male and female police officer detaining a woman near the Wreck at Byron Bay.

As the woman is led up stairs a male friend intervenes and she falls to the ground as police grab her.

The woman stumbles and appears to be unconscious in the footage.

Onlookers react badly to police tactics in the video, with a male friend of the woman pepper-sprayed as he confronts police.

There are calls in the video of police to "get off her" and "you've punched her" and "you need to call the ambulnace, she's unresponsive.

Police were contacted regarding the incident, but were unable to comment at the time of publishing.

Topics:  byron bay editors picks northern rivers crime police arrest video

Lismore Northern Star
